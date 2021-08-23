Student wear facemasks as they attend their first day in school after summer vacation at the St. Lawrence Catholic School in north of Miami, on Aug. 18, 2021. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images) TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The school superintendent in Florida ’s capital city announced Sunday that masks will be required for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, becoming the seventh district to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on such COVID-19 mandates.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district has seen positive tests for the coronavirus skyrocket since the school opened on Aug. 11 in Tallahassee and its immediate suburbs. He […]