The government of Greece finished the construction of 25 miles of new border wall in the nation’s Evros region this week, with Greek government officials pointing to the potential of mass waves of attempted migration from Afghanistan to the west in the wake of the Afghan government’s surrender to the Taliban.

“ We cannot wait, passively, for the possible impact, ” Greece’s Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said of the wall construction. “ Our borders will remain inviolable. ” Greece has closed several migrant camps known for terrorizing citizens of the nation’s Aegean islands in recent months, and the country […]