Fox News meteorologist and author Janice Dean tweeted that she would be willing to take Governor Cuomo’s dog, Captain, following reports that the shepherd/Siberian mix had been abandoned at the executive mansion.

The Times Union reported Monday that in the process of preparing to resign amidst multiple scandals including the alleged sexual harassment of numerous women, Andrew Cuomo had left the dog behind.

Cuomo “recently has asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if anyone would like to keep his dog, Captain, who has remained at the state-owned residence after the governor moved out last week,” the newspaper claimed .The Times […]