MSNBC host Joe Scarborough harshly criticized an article in the Sunday edition of the New York Times that called the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal “our Saigon.” Scarborough’s rebuke, however, did not go over as planned. What did Scarborough say?

The MSNBC host was reacting to a full-page spread of an essay in the New York Times’ Sunday edition that compared the moral responsibility of evacuating Afghan allies to the moral responsibility of evacuating South Vietnamese allies in 1975.

“Please don’t embarrass yourself by comparing Afghanistan to Vietnam or the events of the past week to Saigon in 1975. Dear Lord,” […]