Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

It may be a new week at the Pentagon but the non-specific answers from Major General Hank Taylor and Press Secretary John Kirby were little changed on Monday as the Biden administration continues to struggle to get control of the situation in Afghanistan.

After previously being unable to say how many American citizens were in Afghanistan when the Taliban toppled the Afghan government, the Pentagon apparently doesn’t even know how many Americans have been airlifted out so far.Reiterating talking points from past briefings about the mission remaining security and operation of Hamid Karzai International […]