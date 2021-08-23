Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on Fox News on Friday to give his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s remarks on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaos that has since ensued there.
Graham went so far as to say that Biden has been “overwhelmed” by the situation in Afghanistan. Graham Sounds Off
“Well, number one, President Biden is clearly disconnected from the reality on the ground in Afghanistan,” Graham said. “The U.N. issued a report just a month or two ago, saying that al-Qaeda was in 15 provinces of Afghanistan, after this debacle, they’re going to be everywhere.”“He […]
