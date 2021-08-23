Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is putting some pressure on House Democrats to get the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill to the floor for a vote.

Nancy Pelosi’s chamber is back in session this week, and the speaker is negotiating between Democratic moderates, who want the infrastructure win, and progressives, who don’t want a vote on infrastructure until the much larger $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation effort is ready.

On this issue, Pelosi sides with the progressives.Manchin, however, noted that the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill without yet having a blueprint for the spending bill.”The House should put politics aside and […]