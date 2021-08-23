Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is putting some pressure on House Democrats to get the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill to the floor for a vote.
Nancy Pelosi’s chamber is back in session this week, and the speaker is negotiating between Democratic moderates, who want the infrastructure win, and progressives, who don’t want a vote on infrastructure until the much larger $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation effort is ready.
On this issue, Pelosi sides with the progressives.Manchin, however, noted that the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill without yet having a blueprint for the spending bill.”The House should put politics aside and […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker