The U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot) By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation The group of nine moderate House Democrats on Sunday insisted on passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill before the $3.5 trillion budget, vowing to block the budget if it was brought to the floor first.

The group, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post , calling on the House to “take the win” and send the infrastructure package to President Joe Biden’s desk immediately.

