The U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot) By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation The group of nine moderate House Democrats on Sunday insisted on passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill before the $3.5 trillion budget, vowing to block the budget if it was brought to the floor first.
The group, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post , calling on the House to “take the win” and send the infrastructure package to President Joe Biden’s desk immediately.
TRENDING: Home destroyed by wildfire – turning a curse into a […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.wnd.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker