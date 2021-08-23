The clock is ticking for Congress to fund the federal government for fiscal year 2022. Congress is also moving forward with implementing tax and spending sprees in the $3.5 trillion budget resolution and a $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill.
There’s an issue looming large in these major spending bills : the future of longstanding, bipartisan pro-life policy.
President Joe Biden and Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate want to repeal many longstanding pro-life public policy provisions that disentangle taxpayer dollars from abortion activity and protect conscience rights.Congress should maintain existing pro-life policies and reject their divisive agenda. Follow […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker