Marjorie Greene and Matt Gaetz/The Orange County Register via AP (Headline USA) U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The firebrand 39-year-old Republican announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page.

He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would […]