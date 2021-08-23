Rahm Emanuel, a former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff, has been selected by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would nominate Emanuel as well as two other picks for top diplomatic posts: R. Nicholas Burns, retired member of the Foreign Service as U.S. ambassador to China, and Michael Battle, a former diplomat and chaplain, as U.S. ambassador to Tanzania.

​​All of the nominations are subject to confirmation by the Senate. They come during a time of increasing tensions between China and the United States, which has […]