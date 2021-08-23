AP Photo: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Sen. Ron Johnson , R-Wisc., told federal health bureaucrats in a letter that their decision to hasten the approval process for Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot appears to “serve the political purpose of imposing and enforcing vaccine mandates.”

Johnson wrote the letter because the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that it would not hold “a formal advisory committee meeting to discuss Pfizer’s application for full approval of its covid-19 vaccine.”

“I see no need to rush the FDA approval process for any of the three Covid-19 vaccines,” he wrote. “The observational phases of FDA approval […]