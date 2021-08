So what else could President Biden possibly screw up?

Our commander in chief and his woke generals have blown the evacuation of Kabul so badly that even CNN and MSNBC have had to cover it.

For the last month, Biden assured us that when our military left Kabul it wasn’t going to be a humiliation like Saigon in 1975.It sure wasn’t. It was much worse – and it’s far from over.We’re just starting to witness the deadly costs of the Biden administration’s back-ass-wards evacuation of Afghanistan’s capital.Safely evacuating tens of thousands of American citizens and Afghans who risked their lives to […]