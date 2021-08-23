AP Photo/Evan Vucci One of the oddest things about the last couple of weeks has been the realization by some in the news media that they are supposed to actually be journalists. After eight months of knee bending to the Biden administration, the chaos and death following the Afghanistan withdrawal had finally encouraged them to actually do, you know, their jobs. CNN, of all places, had one of the best on the ground reporters in Clarissa Ward directly countering the White House’s false narrative.

