Deborah recently appeared on a podcast , during which she lamented that math is “dominated by whiteness and racism.”In the same spirit, today we learn of substantial scientific sin.As it turns out, the field is filled with discrimination.Writing for PLOS (Public Library of Science) Biology, twenty-four lady educators penned “ Promoting Inclusive Metrics of Success and Impact to Dismantle a Discriminatory Reward System in Science .”In the arena of science, the group […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker