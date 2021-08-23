Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Evacuated The Biden administration, apparently taken by surprise by a Taliban announcement Monday that demanded the United States abide by its August 31st deadline for a full withdrawal, is now scrambling to evacuate American citizens, green card holders, and foreign nationals, and has called a halt to evacuating Afghans from Kabul’s airport, despite a crush of thousands desperate to leave.
The Taliban said Monday that they will not allow the U.S. to remain in Afghanistan after August 31st, despite President Joe Biden’s pledge that the American military will stay until all known Americans have […]
