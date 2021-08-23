Protesters shout and gesture towards police officers in Melbourne, Australia, on Aug. 21, 2021. (Getty Images) Victoria police are considering shutting down Melbourne’s public transport system to prevent future protests following an anti-lockdown protest that drew thousands of demonstrators.

“To shut down the transport network to prevent people coming in … that’s a huge call, but it’s one that we’re now going to seriously entertain on the next occasion because I’m not going to tolerate this occurring again,” Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton said on Aug. 22.

“They’re not entitled to put their views above the law. I just hope it […]