The much-ballyhooed dueling protests in Portland are finally living up the billing, as sounds of gunfire are now ringing out in downtown. That’s right, apparently someone is shooting at someone, which is likely to be connected to the antifa vs Proud Boys brawl.
Mason Lake Media caught it on video: Here’s another angle, as you can see the guy behind the recycling can apparently shoots first, then someone else returns fire. It’s unclear which “side” any of these particular individuals are on.
Bullet holes from shooter #Portland pic.twitter.com/DbTyXq1Ls7
— Mason Lake Media (@MasonLakePhoto) August 23, 2021
