A new video revealed illegal immigrants moving easily across the southern border from Mexico into the U.S. on Monday morning as Border Patrol agents are reportedly being pulled from the field to assist with paperwork.

“This morning, a group of illegal immigrant runners passed by us and disappeared into a nearby cotton field here in Mission, TX,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported from the Rio Grande Valley.

"There were no Border Patrol agents around. Many agents in the RGV have been pulled from field patrol to help w/ processing & paperwork," he added.