Greg Abbott/AP Photo In the wake of the ongoing border crises that the Biden administration has ignored, Texas ‘s Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has decided to increase his use of National Guard forces to secure the Texas–Mexico border, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Abbott has authorized the National Guard to enforce state laws, “including arresting people who have crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law.”

Members of the Guard will aid in the construction of the border wall, which Abbott plans to complete with a mix of state and private funding after President Joe Biden rerouted […]