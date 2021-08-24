Greg Abbott/AP Photo In the wake of the ongoing border crises that the Biden administration has ignored, Texas ‘s Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has decided to increase his use of National Guard forces to secure the Texas–Mexico border, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Abbott has authorized the National Guard to enforce state laws, “including arresting people who have crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law.”
Members of the Guard will aid in the construction of the border wall, which Abbott plans to complete with a mix of state and private funding after President Joe Biden rerouted […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker