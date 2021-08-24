Out of the frying pan, into the fire.

The Biden Administration is asking overworked border patrol agents to deploy to Afghanistan to help process Afghan civilians fleeing the Taliban.

This is all while the open US Southern Border is being over-run in record numbers by illegal aliens. We are dealing with wickedness here. They are purposefully destroying our nation before our eyes. TRENDING: BREAKING: Taliban Won’t Extend Aug. 31 Deadline for US Withdrawal – Threatens Biden Regime, “Complete the Evacuations by Aug. 31 or Face Consequences” (VIDEO) The Washington Examiner reported: The U.S. Border Patrol […]