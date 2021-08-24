AP Photo/Butch Dill, File Herschel Walker, the football legend and longtime pal of Donald Trump , has decided to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. Walker, a Texas resident with a home in Georgia, registered to vote in Georgia yesterday, which now makes him a Georgia resident. He will be challenging Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Trump has been urging Walker to run for a while now.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in March 2021 . “He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the […]