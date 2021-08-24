President Biden Welcomes WNBA Champions Seattle Storm To The White House Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy criticized first lady Jill Biden over the weekend for “let[ting]” her husband, President Joe Biden, to run for office given the state of his fitness for office, saying that Jill Biden failed the country.
“I look at this and I think, well, we had a president who was impeached over a phone call. This looks like a much more impeachable offense, if you ask me,” Campos-Duffy said about the crisis in Afghanistan. “I know that’s probably, you know, technically it’s probably not.”
“But when you […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker