The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on Aug. 8, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) News Analysis

When Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) announced Aug. 10 that he wouldn’t seek reelection, he became the eighth House Democrat to decide either to retire or seek a different office in November 2022.

Congressional incumbents always start a reelection campaign with major advantages over challengers, so losing eight of them at this point in the political cycle is ringing alarm bells among Democrats and encouraging growth in Republican optimism.An Aug. 19 analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight was among the […]