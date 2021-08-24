Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room yesterday to give updates on the Arizona audit, which he has taken beyond Maricopa County.

Part of the preliminary draft report was delivered to the Arizona Senate on Monday . The Arizona Senate team will meet on Wednesday to analyze the report for accuracy, clarity, and proof of documentation.

The full final report will not be ready until the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors complies with legal and enforceable Senate subpoenas for the remaining election equipment.