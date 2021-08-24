Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden is currently overseeing a horrific disaster in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to take over, as a direct result of his botched withdrawal of U.S. forces. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the bipartisan chorus of lawmakers criticizing the president’s move as one of the “greatest foreign policy disasters.”

“This is one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history. I think it’s important to remember where we were a few months ago before the president’s reckless decision to leave. We only had 2,500 troops there. We had lots of single […]