Pelosi Taliban Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made insensitive remarks by saying it was a “great day of pride” while Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.
“Madam Speaker, today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats,” Pelosi said: The speaker said this while there are still thousands of people left in Afghanistan to be evacuated, as the Pentagon has started to draw down the numbers of forces left in the country to meet the August 31st deadline to have everyone out.
However, the White House, Pentagon, and State Department government officials […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker