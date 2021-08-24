Pelosi Taliban Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made insensitive remarks by saying it was a “great day of pride” while Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

“Madam Speaker, today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats,” Pelosi said: The speaker said this while there are still thousands of people left in Afghanistan to be evacuated, as the Pentagon has started to draw down the numbers of forces left in the country to meet the August 31st deadline to have everyone out.

However, the White House, Pentagon, and State Department government officials […]