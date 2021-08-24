A harrowing surveillance video captured the moment a car flew into the air and crashed into a Wendy’s fast food restaurant just feet away from where a family was eating outside.

The incident unfolded at the Wendy’s in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

The video shows the car fly across the parking lot and hit another car that was waiting in the drive-thru to the restaurant. The flying car continues and stops when it crashes into the restaurant. A family can be seen on the video scattering away from the crash.South Brunswick Police said that a driver lost control of his Toyota […]