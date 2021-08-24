What is occurring in Afghanistan is not surprising to most conservatives, as this crisis only confirms the corruption and ineffectiveness that dominates our foreign policy establishment and military leadership. While this crisis is far from over, there are already a number of sobering lessons that Americans have learned:

1) The “America Last” agenda of the Democrat Party remains in place . It is simply unprecedented to have American military troops extracted from a crisis before every American citizen has been evacuated so once again, American citizens are treated as if they were lepers. Even in Vietnam in 1975, the military […]