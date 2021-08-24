America’s Moment Since the government called upon us to shut down for two weeks to flatten the curve, the devastation has followed. We have since suffered a failed economy, a collapsed education system, a stolen election, and rapid inflation. We have become a laughing stock to our enemies, and even our allies have forsaken their loyalties. As long as we choose to live on the road called Fear, we shall pledge our allegiance to the very enemy who now aims to destroy us.

We must now choose a new path if America is to save itself. Forsaking all fear, and […]