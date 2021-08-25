Shame and blame are animating features of the Critical Race movement. The latest example of Critical Race Theory can be found in the article from Inside Higher Ed and is titled ” Camera’s On: Surveillance in the Time of COVID-19.” Author Margaret Finders “(pronouns: she, her, hers) is former chair and professor in the department of education at Augsburg University and Joaquin Muñoz (he/him/his pronouns) is assistant professor in the American Indian studies department at the university.”
The authors claim that asking students to keep cameras on during synchronous online class sessions is actually “indicative of an attitude toward teaching […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker