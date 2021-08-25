Students for Life of America is reporting that two Indiana abortion businesses are offering discounts on abortion to women who are already at risk for coerced abortions.

Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend has discounts listed on its websites for students and military personnel. Clinic for Women in Indianapolis states that abortion is available at a discounted rate for students as well as Medicaid recipients because Medicaid does not cover most abortions in the state. Each of the facilities offers the abortion pill up to 10 weeks of pregnancy while Clinic for Women also offers surgical abortion up to […]