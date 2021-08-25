AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane Pistol braces are something that a lot of people put on their AR pistols as a default. After all, an AR pistol isn’t something that you can shoot like your Glock or 1911. A little assistance makes perfect sense.
But that assistance is now a problem because of what one jackwagon did–one of out probably millions who own such weapons with the braces. Sure. Makes perfect sense.
Now, the ATF is proposing a ban on the braces. The problem is that, for some people , those braces are the difference between shooting and not shooting. Rick Cicero […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
