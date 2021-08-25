VP Kamala Harris departs for Singapore and Vietnam while American credibility melts down. Would you like to hear some good news? How about this: The Biden White House has put Kamala Harris in charge of getting their partisan federal election takeover bill passed through the Senate.

That effort is doomed to fail. Even before Biden’s withdrawal put Afghanistan in terrorist hands his domestic agenda wasn’t going swimmingly well. He’d pushed a raft of executive orders through, harming U.S. energy production and destroying security at the U.S. border with Mexico, and then he put his name to some partisan bills that […]