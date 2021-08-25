Janee Ayers, Scott Benson
The FBI on Wednesday raided Detroit City Hall and the homes of Democrat Councilmembers Janee Ayers and Scott Benson
The FBI raid was part of a federal corruption probe that led to a conspiracy to commit bribery charge against Councilman Andre Spivey on July 28. It is alleged Spivey took over $35,000 in cash bribe payments.WXYZ reported : TRENDING: Get Woke, Go Broke: New Orleans Saints Are Selling Tickets for Less than $1 After Team Requires Fans to be Vaccinated or Tested before Games According to the FBI, the raids happened at the homes of Councilwoman […]
