Janee Ayers, Scott Benson

The FBI on Wednesday raided Detroit City Hall and the homes of Democrat Councilmembers Janee Ayers and Scott Benson

The FBI raid was part of a federal corruption probe that led to a conspiracy to commit bribery charge against Councilman Andre Spivey on July 28. It is alleged Spivey took over $35,000 in cash bribe payments. WXYZ reported: According to the FBI, the raids happened at the homes of Councilwoman […]