On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, author Michael Shellenberger joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to talk about his new book “San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities” and how progressive policies are exacerbating drug addiction and homelessness in urban areas in the United States.

“The basic things that you need to do to treat homeless, drug-addicted, mentally ill people is the same whether you’re in the Netherlands or Japan or Canada or the United States. But I think progressives got themselves really ideologically committed to a kind of victim ideology and really committed to de-incarceration and even also to […]