AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt isn’t pulling his (legal) punches these days. As we’ve reported previously, Schmitt has been availing his office of the courts in order to combat COVID-related governmental overreach.

In July, Schmitt filed suit in St. Louis County seeking to enjoin the implementation of a mask mandate via an Executive Order issued by County Executive Sam Page. (Sidebar: Someday, when time permits, I’m going to have to delve into the many machinations of Page and the ongoing intrigue between him and the County Council.) Last week, the Judge in that action issued […]