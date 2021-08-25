Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan/AP Photo Nikki Haley , former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, said this week that she would not be surprised if the international organization eventually recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan .

Citing the UN’s “horrendous track record” of accommodating “the world’s worst regimes,” Haley said it would make sense for the organization to give the Taliban a seat at the table.

“If a group that throws acid on schoolgirls and is known for […]