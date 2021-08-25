One of my favorite Trump appointees, Richard Grenell, has revealed an interesting fact about Russell Travers. Travers was fired by President Trump because he refused to enact needed reforms to his job as running counter-terrorism for the Trump administrator.

He somehow made the mistake of believing he was elected as the president of the United States instead of Trump. He later proved his Deep State bonafide by declaring the information coming from Hunter Biden’s laptop was merely Russian misinformation.

That much failure would be enough for almost any man, but not for Travers. Take a guess what his current job is.Give […]