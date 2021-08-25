In the nearly two weeks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, it has endeavored to convince the world that it plans to be a functional national government – yet the jihadists have offered no indication they plan to address the largest public health crisis facing the world today, the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has held two press conferences since the takeover of Kabul on August 15, opening the floor to questions from international journalists. Questions arose on both occasions regarding what a Taliban regime would look like, who the jihadists would appoint to run various ministries, […]
