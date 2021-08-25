Tow House members and U.S. military veterans – Reps. Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican – took an unauthorized trip this week to Kabul as U.S. military forces scramble in Afghanistan to evacuate as many Americans and Afghan allies as possible before their Aug. 31. withdrawal deadline.

The trip was not confirmed until the Massachusetts and Michigan lawmakers, respectively, left Afghan airspace on a return flight, close to 24-hours after initially landing. Both served in Iraq before being elected to Congress.

Biden administration officials were furious about the trip, claiming that the arrival of the men caused a […]