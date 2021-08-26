AP Photo/Evan Vucci Long before Donald Trump even had the chance to take office, we were constantly assured by Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media that the United States as we knew it was pretty much toast.
It began on election night 2016. I stayed up until about six in the morning on the west coast watching both CNN and MSNBC (one on my television and one on my phone) melting down over Trump’s victory. In no uncertain terms, the talking heads at each network repeated the dire warning that a Trump victory meant certain doom for […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker