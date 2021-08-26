During every press conference Joe Biden has had since the Afghanistan debacle began, he has used some variation of “the buck stops here” or “I bear responsibility.” And every time he says these things, he immediately blames Donald Trump for the problems Afghanistan is facing.

Let’s be crystal clear about something. This is NOT how someone bears responsibility. When you say “the buck stops here” before immediately trying to pass the buck onto your predecessor, you’re either lying or stupid. Sadly, the so-called President of the United States is likely both.

Today’s presser was no exception. He even argued with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about it. According to RedState:

Joe Biden looked bad when he finally showed up to speak today about the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport today, that took the lives of 11 U.S. Marines and a Navy Corpsman, as well as many other civilian Afghan lives.

He looked and sounded out of it, very tired and defeated, despite reading off the teleprompter.

Biden finally tossed out some tough talk, saying “We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” saying they would attack the ISIS-K people who were behind the suicide attack today at a time of their own choosing. That’s the proper language, but the problem is he’s still saying that we’re leaving on Tuesday and we have no remaining capability in the country. So how’s he going to do that with the Taliban in charge?

He also, once again, used the death of his son as emotional blackmail, which is something he does whenever he is in deep trouble. He went on at some length talking about the military and asked for a moment of silence for those killed, which was good. But they wouldn’t be dead but for his failure here and his trusting the Taliban. But he said in response to a question he didn’t think it was a mistake to rely upon the Taliban when it’s a demonstrable mistake.

Once again, he admitted “I’ve been instructed” to call on these reporters, again, showing there was a list of prearranged people to call on. “The first person I’ve been instructed to call on Kelly O’Donnell of NBC.”

NOW – Biden: “The first person I was instructed to call on…”pic.twitter.com/eQszACiBLL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2021

Biden claimed that holding onto the Bagram Air Base wouldn’t have added much value to withdrawal and claimed the military advised him that. Well, that’s untrue that it wouldn’t hold value, as we’ve seen the problems now with just having the Kabul airport. But I’m willing to bet the military leaders didn’t tell him that either.

However, he did decide to call on Peter Doocy, who he termed “the most interesting guy I know in the press.”

Peter Doocy asks Biden if he bears responsibility for what's happened in Afghanistan the last 2 seeks. Biden acknowledges he does, but points out that Trump made a deal with the Taliban that contributed to the chaotic state of affairs there. pic.twitter.com/eo46M8Pmoj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2021

Doocy asked him if he took responsibility for his actions. That, of course, angered Biden. While he said he did, Biden then immediately tried to deflect to President Donald Trump because Trump made a deal with the Taliban. That, of course, doesn’t have anything to do with Biden’s failed withdrawal. The deal Trump made was conditioned — which the Taliban violated so there was no obligation to pull out. Further, Biden already violated it by pulling out after May 1 — which was the agreed-upon date — and changing it to August 31. He also inadvertently admitted the success of the Trump deal in that no American was killed over the course of the 18 months of the deal, until he, Biden came in. But once again, he makes it about ending the war, not his failures in dealing with the withdrawal.

Every president since Bill Clinton (yes, even before we invaded) bears some responsibility for what’s happening now in Afghanistan. Trying to figure out how to handle the quagmire was challenging, even for President Trump. But the past four presidents combined do not come close to the responsibility Biden should bear for this debacle. He and his military leaders have destroyed a nation and stranded thousands of terrified American citizens in one fell swoop.

Joe Biden has never accepted responsibility for any of his stupid or evil deeds. He isn’t accepting responsibility for Afghanistan, either. Someone who bears responsibility does not immediately blame his predecessor every time he speaks.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn