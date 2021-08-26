Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the former White House doctor for Presidents Obama and Trump, told Just the News that President Biden has cognitive “issues” that are worsening the situation in Afghanistan during the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies and “impacting our safety and our national security.”

Jackson previously called for Biden to take the same cognitive exam that he administered to former President Donald Trump. Given the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as the U.S. military withdraws from the country, Jackson argued that Biden’s cognitive issues are now clear.

“I still believe that needs to happen, but the reality is […]