Literally one week ago, when asked about the pandemonium and chaos at the airport in Kabul, Joe Biden said this: : Stephanopoulos says there’s still a lot of pandemonium at the Kabul airport. Biden: “But look, no one’s being killed right now,” then *literally knocks on wood!* What?? #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MNHuyHle8H — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021 Biden said: But look, but no one’s being killed right now. *knocks on wood* God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one is being killed right now. Joe Biden made excuses and now we’ve got four dead US Marines, […]

Read the rest of this story here: therightscoop.com

🚨🚨: Stephanopoulos says there's still a lot of pandemonium at the Kabul airport. Biden: "But look, no one's being killed right now," then *literally knocks on wood!* What?? #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MNHuyHle8H — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021