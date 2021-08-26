Adam Kinzinger

It looks like the Democrats are about to throw RINO Kinzinger in the trash bin after using him to attack Trump.

House Democrats are quietly working on eliminating Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s Illinois district, according to Politico. Politico reported : Illinois lawmakers are on the verge of rolling out a new congressional map that will very likely gut Kinzinger’s exurban Chicago seat, according to several sources close to the redistricting process, leaving him with just a few bleak options for remaining in office next year. TRENDING: BREAKING: State Department Warns US Nationals to Avoid Traveling to Kabul Airport — […]