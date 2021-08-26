Texas Governor Greg Abbott leaves a press conference where he signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the Capitol in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order maintaining the state’s prohibition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity, regardless of a vaccine’s approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Republican governor also said he was adding the issue of vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda.
Wednesday’s executive order ( pdf ) comes two days after the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine […]
