Screenshot 4 Comments Tucker Carlson reacted to Oregon enacting a fresh mask mandate Wednesday, calling the move “ridiculous on every level, even if you ignore the science.”
Oregon governor Kate Brown declared this week “Today, I’m announcing that effective Friday, August 27 masks will be required in all public outdoor settings or physical distancing is not possible regardless of vaccination status.”
Brown told reporters “Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.”As Carlson notes, reporters also asked Brown if people should report their […]
Read the rest of this story here: summit.news
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker