Tucker Carlson reacted to Oregon enacting a fresh mask mandate Wednesday, calling the move "ridiculous on every level, even if you ignore the science."

Oregon governor Kate Brown declared this week “Today, I’m announcing that effective Friday, August 27 masks will be required in all public outdoor settings or physical distancing is not possible regardless of vaccination status.”

Brown told reporters “Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.”As Carlson notes, reporters also asked Brown if people should report their […]