President Joe Biden gives a speech from the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci / AP) A Republican congressman has announced that he is sponsoring articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.
South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan announced on Thursday that he would be co-sponsoring articles of impeachment filed by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Green, WLTX-TV reported.
Duncan joins a growing list of lawmakers calling for the president to either step down or be removed from office over the Afghanistan crisis.Duncan’s announcement comes one day after suicide bombers attacked the […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker