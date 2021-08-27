President Joe Biden gives a speech from the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci / AP) A Republican congressman has announced that he is sponsoring articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan announced on Thursday that he would be co-sponsoring articles of impeachment filed by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Green, WLTX-TV reported.

Duncan joins a growing list of lawmakers calling for the president to either step down or be removed from office over the Afghanistan crisis.Duncan’s announcement comes one day after suicide bombers attacked the […]