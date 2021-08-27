Amid fears of Taliban religious violence in Afghanistan, humanitarian aid groups have been scrambling to get Afghan Christians out of the country as U.S. evacuation efforts wind down but have reportedly been thwarted by the State Department.

Since Aug. 20, Christians in Afghanistan have tried to board flights leaving the country. “Among a group that began with more than 100 people are 22 leaders in the Afghan church whom the Taliban have identified and in some cases targeted with its Aug. 15 takeover of the city,” World Magazine reported on Aug. 25.

They haven’t been able to leave because “U.S. forces […]